Emirates airline to resume West Africa flights

The United Arab Emirates flag carrier airline, Emirate airline has announced that the company would be resuming flight some West African countries

The airline company listed the countries to include Ghana and Ivory Coast and that operation would begin during coming weekend, adding that the move was in line with the company’s drive to expand its customer base.

The Emirates national carrier said that flights to Ghana and Ivory Coast meant that the company now operates in 11 Africa countries and that the two addition raised the company operations to 81 destinations across the world.

Through a statement released on its website on Wednesday, the airline said the new routes were aimed at offering customers around the world more access to the United Arab Emirates by meeting passengers’ demand.

“Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Accra, Ghana, and Abidjan, Ivory Coast from 6 September. The addition of these two destinations takes the total number of points served by Emirates in Africa to 11,” the release stated.

The company said that flights from Dubai to Accra and Abidjan would be linked and operated three times a week, using the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER to convene passengers.