Emir of Kano, Ooni, US consulate, others to attend 2021 Culturati

The organiser of Africa’s largest cultural fusion, Culturati, has disclosed that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, the United States Consul General, Claire Pier Angelo, among others would be attending the 2021 edition of the event in Lagos State.

Other dignitaries billed for the event scheduled to hold on Friday December 3, 2021 at the Federal Palace Hotel Balmoral Center, Victoria Island, by 5pm, include African Art Connoisseur Chief Dr. (Mrs) Nike Okundaye-Davies, Princess Toyin Kolade.

Also included are German Consul General, Dr. Stefan Traumann, Industry captains, the Diplomatic community, Royal fathers, Entertainment top shots, diverse local and African communities, the crème de la crème of society, African diaspora among others.

The convener of Culturati, Idris Aregbe, said that aside from Emir of Kano presence, the first class monarch would be honored with a special Recognition Award as the Culturati Grand Custodian of Culture and Tourism, adding that the 2021 edition has been well packaged to showcase the beauty and diversity of African culture to the world.

Speaking briefly to newsmen in Lagos on the essence of the event which was now in its 15th year, the convener said that the annual edutainment festival with theme, “Advancing the essence of African culture”, said that efforts were being intensified to ensure value creation through the initiative.

“Culturati is much more than a celebration of African values; it provides a distinctive platform for value creation, as an enhancer of cultural knowledge and advocate for cultural exploration and as a tool for youth empowerment by providing opportunities where their creative talents can be honed to find expression, thereby effectively channeling their productive energies towards personal, economic growth and development. The core values of Culturati are bordered on Youth empowerment, tourism promotion and social cohesion towards overall economic development.” .

According to the culture impresario, the passion to pull off these abundant talents off the streets and give them a lifeline informed the establishment of Culturati Academy- a vocational training arm of the organization, graduating and empowering creative youths, thereby turning their passion into profit.

It would be recalled that as a prelude to the colorful event, a symposium was held October 17, 2021 with theme ‘positioning African culture as a tool for social cohesion, tourism promotion and economic empowerment’, essentially to guide the exploration of African culture for economic benefits,

“As the theme of this year’s edition infers, Culturati will seek to explore avenues and build frameworks where African culture can be translated into a sustainable vehicle for creative expressions, value creation, youth empowerment, and other economic initiatives that resonate with global sustainable development goals (SDGs).” Aregbe added.

