Emir of Kano expresses satisfaction on Tinubu’s leadership quality

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has expressed satisfaction on All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu’s leadership qualities and his brilliance in party politics and political strategy, noting that his foresight helped in positioning Lagos State among city of reference across the world.

While acknowledging the APC national leader’s contributions to task of nation building, the monarch said that the respected politician’s trajectory, particularly his developmental politics has been a point of reference to players in Nigeria’s political arena.

He explained that the former Lagos state Governor’s contribution to Nigeria’s development, especially his blueprint that led to development of Lagos and his efforts in the formation of APC which led to the party’s victory during the 2015 and 2019 presidential election stands him apart as personality to reckon with in Nigeria corridors of power.

Addressing politicians from the northern region who came to pay him homage and seek his support for Tinubu presidency ahead of 2023 presidential election, the traditional ruler noted that with principle of justice and fairness, Tinubu was deserving of any position in Nigeria, including the oval office.

The Emir who prayed for the visiting delegation, agreed with the principle of fairness which he claimed should ordinarily have no objections to the former governor’s scores of achievements and extraordinary devotion to nation building.

The monarch stated that the beauty of democracy was that it gives room for every Nigerians to vote and be voted for, adding that if politician of Tinubu pedigree appear on the ballot papers, such development would give citizens the needed options to choose who to lead them based on achievements.

Earlier, the northern politicians, under the aegis of Arewa Organizations Movement for Asiwaju (AROMA), said that they were at the Kano Emirate to seek the monarch endorsement and blessing for Tinubu as race and politicking for 2023 presidential election intensifies.

The politicians who spoke through AROMA Convener, Hon. Kabiru Ahmed, said that the visit was part of grassroot mobilization for the APC national leaders across the northern region to facilitate smooth victory for him during the 2023 election.

Ahmed, who is also Lagos state’s Commissioner of Water Front, explained to the Emir that the purpose of the groups’ courtesy visit was to inform the monarch about his group’s conviction that the ideologies upheld by Tinubu has been widely accepted throughout the country, adding that such should spurred the needed support for him to succeed Buhari in 2023.

He remarked that the Emirate in Kano being the revered stool to all Northerners was entitled to have the information on first hand basis as a hallmark of respect for culture heritage. The event was underpinned by the notable personalities in attendance who had endorsed AROMA through the respective executive structures of the various groups in the 19 states.

Those present at the event include Comrade Abubakar Kuso – National Coordinator, Bola Tinubu Support Organization; Princess Aderemi F. Adebowale – The Convener of TIK 2023 and SA on Civic Engagement to Governor of Lagos State; Idris Aregbe – Organizing Youth Leader for APC Lagos State; Engr. Salisu Magaji – Kano State Coordinator of TSO and a host of other party stalwarts.

