Emery sets Aston Villa managerial record after win over Arsenal

Spanish tactician,Unai Emery, has emerged manager with the most Premier League match wins for Aston Villa following the club’s win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Emery was on even terms with John Gregory on 61 before the win over the north Londoners but the victory pushed him further to 62 in 115 games, more than any other manager in the club’s Premier League history.

His win percentage of 53.9% in his 18th month of the midland club is also comfortably the highest in the competition by a permanent Villa manager.

Gregory, the second on the log mastered his 61 in 148 matches in a percentage win of 41.2, alongside Martin O’Neil, with the same figure after 152 games in charge and 40.1 winning percentage.

Brian Little is fourth with 51 after 130 matches ammasing 39.1 winning percentage