Emergency team recovers 19 bodies after Washington DC air crash

Rescue teams have recovered no fewer than 19 bodies after an American Airline flight collided mid-air with a Black Hawk Military helicopter, with both crashing into the Potomac River, in the United States.

The 19 bodies were among the 67 people onboard both flights when the collision occurred near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport around 9:00 pm.

As gathered, the commercial jet, which was coming from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members while the military flight had three soldiers inside.

According to the U.S. authorities, rescuers are currently scouring wreckage in the freezing Potomac River, divers have had some access to the cabin and luggage is among the items they have recovered so far.

The US Figure Skating – the American governing body for the sport has confirmed in a statement on Thursday, that several members of its skating community were on board the American Airlines Flight 5342.

It explained that the 2025 Prevagen US Figure Skating Championships were held in Wichita, Kansas between 20-26 January and that the members were going back to their respective home before encountering the unfortunate incident.

“These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas,” the statement reads.

“We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he has been briefed on the “terrible accident” and questions why the helicopter didn’t “go up or down”

Trump had reacted to the crash on his TruthSocial platform, where he says it “should have been prevented”.

In the aftermath of the disaster, an investigation has been initiated to examine the circumstances of the collision, alongside ongoing rescue efforts to find and recover any remaining victims.