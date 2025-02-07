Emergency officials begin rescue operations for missing US plane

Emergency crews in Nome, Alaska, are conducting search-and-rescue operations after a small commercial plane carrying 10 people disappeared while flying over the western coast of the state.

The plane, Bering Air Flight 445, a Cessna 208B, was traveling from Unalakleet Airport to Nome Airport when it vanished around 3:20 p.m.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Alaska maritime region, “The aircraft was 12 miles offshore transiting from Unalakleet to Nome when its position was lost.” The plane had nine passengers and a pilot on board at the time of its disappearance.

Giving information about its search and rescue mission, the coastguard said a plane had been sent to search for the missing craft, which will fly in a grid pattern over the water and shoreline using specialized equipment to locate objects and people.

Confirming this through its social media handle on Friday, the Nome Volunteer Fire Department said they are conducting an active ground search but poor weather and visibility are hindering their efforts.

A National Guard C-130 and an Air Force C-130 have joined the search, but so far, no signs of the plane have been found.