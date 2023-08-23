Emefiele’s trial suffers setbacks after court adjourn hearing indefinitely

Nigerians were on Wednesday stunned when the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja adjourned hearing on trial of suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, without any specific date.

Emefiele was standing trial before the court over alleged procurement fraud to the tune of N6.9 billion while serving as the apex bank boss for over five years.

The case was fixed Wednesday at the court but was not listed on the cause list of the Court with no reason given as lawyers to both parties were absent in court.

The suspended CBN governor, who appeared before the court last Thursday, was supposed to be arraigned but the arraignment was stalled due to the absence of the second defendant who was said to have been indisposed.

Although Emefiele (the first defendant) was present in court, the second defendant, a female CBN employee, Sa’adatu Yaro, was not in court.

Following an application for adjournment, the Presiding Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the matter to August 23, 2023.

