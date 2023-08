The arraignment of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja over N6.9 billion alleged procurement fraud has suffered a major setback over absence of the first and second defendants.

During the proceedings, the alleged accomplice were said to be indisposed, forcing the court to adjourn the exercise, to allow all parties be available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook