Elumelu’s firm confirms staff death in Lagos tower inferno

Hours afters the inferno that gutted the Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos Island, the management of Heirs Holdings confirmed that some of its staff members died from complications suffered after the fire started.

The deceased staff, as gathered, were among the four who were said to be in a critical condition and were unable to be immediately resuscitated by the Lagos Government emergency team at the scene before been transferred to the Lagos General Hospital and others close to the axis.

Heirs Holdings, an investment company founded by Tony Elumelu, is a sister subsidiary to United Bank for Africa, with interests spanning real estate, power, hospitality, and financial services, confirmed this on Wednesday.

Confirming the staff demise, Group Chairperson Tony Elumelu, in a circular to staff, disclosed that the tragedy has made him cut short his foreign trip including attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States of America, as mark of respect to the deceased staff.

.He said: “I am shattered by yesterday’s devastating incident at Afriland Towers, that took the lives of our dear colleagues.

“No words can capture the magnitude of this loss, not for their families who loved them, not for the friends who valued them, and not for those of us who worked beside them.”

“As we navigate this grief, I urge you all to reach out to those who are receiving care. In the coming days, we will convene colleagues in a memorial to honour the memories of the departed, as we provide support to their families,” he said.

Elumelu also announced that a minute’s silence would be observed across all its companies at 12 noon on Wednesday.

Although the full death toll remained unclear, friends and relatives mourned colleagues caught in the blaze Tuesday.

“Lost some of my friends and former colleagues today. My heart is heavy … So so heavy. These are people I sat and worked with. Each call has been ‘ahh, him too?’ Dear Lord, please be a comfort,” an X user, Bleh, wrote.

Another user, Kenny Odunuga, posted: “My sis got home safe, but some of her colleagues did not make it.”

“My best friend Erica barely escaped, I was there to pick her and I can tell you fR people died,” wrote EdokumoS.

Afriland Properties, manager of Afriland Towers, had earlier confirmed the blaze in a statement. “From the moment the incident was reported, the Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency services were promptly alerted and on the scene to contain the fire and coordinate rescue efforts. Their swift intervention was instrumental in mitigating further damage and managing the situation,” the company said.

It added: “We are deeply saddened by this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families and loved ones.”

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said the fire began in the building’s basement inverter room before smoke spread quickly through several floors. “A total of nine victims have been rescued. Five individuals have been successfully resuscitated,” Deputy Controller General Ogabi Olajide said on Tuesday.

“Several others escaped unhurt, while efforts are currently ongoing to resuscitate the remaining four individuals.”