Elumelu foundation opens entries for 2025 young business owners’ mentorship

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has officially opened applications for its 2025 entrepreneurship programmes, to give young Africans entrepreneurs skills to effectively manage their businesses.

This initiative invites aspiring and existing entrepreneurs from across Africa to apply for opportunities that include world-class training, expert mentoring, and non-refundable seed capital to scale their businesses.

In a statement released by the foundation, the 2025 training will include key programmes that would assist the young business owners’ navigate their industry terrain without experiencing any difficulties.

It noted that the window for application into the three programs for this year edition would be closing March 1, 2025, urging applicants to complete and submit their entries ahead of the deadline.

The foundation, meanwhile, warned that applicants below the age of 18 years would not be enrolled for the training, saying applicants age must not be less than 18 years old.

According to the statement, “Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme: the flagship TEF Entrepreneurship Programme is open to all entrepreneurs across Africa with innovative business ideas or existing businesses not older than five years. This year, there is a special emphasis on businesses leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and green initiatives. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

“IYBA-WE4A Entrepreneurship Programme: Launched by the Tony Elumelu Foundation in partnership with the European Union (EU) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), IYBA-WE4A stands for Investing in Young Businesses in Africa – Women Entrepreneurship for Africa and is exclusively for women entrepreneurs with green business ideas or existing green businesses in Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda, Cameroon, Kenya, Mozambique, Malawi, and Togo. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, with businesses not exceeding five years in operation.

“Aguka Ideation Programme: The Aguka Ideation Entrepreneurship Programme is a partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, UNDP Rwanda and the Rwandan Ministry of Youths and Arts to support young Rwandan entrepreneurs between 18 -30 with business ideas with a seed capital of $3000, with the aim of nurturing and developing innovative concepts into viable enterprises”.