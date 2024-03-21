Elumelu foundation announces entrepreneurship training for 1,200 young Africans

In continuation of breeding next generation of employers, the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), has concluded plans to select 1,200 entrepreneurs across Africa for training, to become employers of labour.

The successful applicants will form the 10th cohort of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, designed to assist young Africans achieve desired goals in their chosen industry.

In a statement released on Thursday by the foundation, the names of the successful applicants will be made public on Friday.

With the scheduling of the announcement date, the foundation has proven it’s commitment towards development of entrepreneurship, to bring more Africans out of poverty through reduction of the continent unemployment ratio.

Aside from that the decision to pick another set of young African entrepreneurs indicated the foundation’s resolved that the youths hold the key to the continent’s transformation.

During the training, the beneficiaries would also be exposed to lifelong access to the prestigious TEF Alumni Network as well as funding from the foundation.

The Foundation has also provided capacity-building support, advisory services, and market linkages to over 1.5 million Africans through its digital entrepreneurship-support platform, TEFConnect.