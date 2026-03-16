Elumelu denies link to A.I video promoting cryptocurrency

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings and United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu, has denied any connection to an AI-generated video circulating online that falsely depicts him endorsing a forex and cryptocurrency platform linked to fraudulent investment schemes.

Elumelu clarified that he has never partnered with or promoted any trading platforms, emphasizing that his focus remains on long-term investments, building sustainable businesses, and empowering entrepreneurs across Africa.

He described the incident as a serious threat to digital trust and warned about the dangers of AI misuse in deceiving the public.

In a statement released Monday via social media, Elumelu said the video was entirely fabricated and did not reflect his views or activities.

He urged the public to remain vigilant against online scams and reiterated that his commitment to Africa’s development is always through genuine business initiatives and investments.

While highlighting the positive potential of artificial intelligence, Elumelu stressed that African youth must embrace the technology to create innovative solutions and compete globally.

However, he cautioned that without proper regulation, AI could be exploited to clone identities and defraud unsuspecting individuals, emphasizing the urgent need for protective measures.

Elumelu called on policymakers and regulatory bodies, including the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, to establish clear guidelines and accountability mechanisms for AI use.

He emphasized that a safe digital environment is essential for innovation to flourish without being overshadowed by fraud.

The UBA chairman also urged the public to exercise caution online, safeguard their hard-earned money, and carefully verify investment opportunities before engaging.

According to Elumelu, collective vigilance is crucial to ensuring that technology serves as a tool for progress rather than exploitation.