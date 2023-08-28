Elumelu advocates joint taskforce for youth, entrepreneurship development

The founder of Non Governmental organization (NGO), the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Tony Elumelu, has expressed concerns over underdevelopment of human resources, advocating for a joint taskforce for youth and entrepreneurship development across Nigeria.

The TEF founder stated that giving youths hopes of a better future and assisting entrepreneurs to grow would bring desired development that Nigeria needs across all sectors.

He stressed that when the youths are trained to become better leaders and entrepreneurs get desired support, many challenges confronting the nation including insecurity and poverty would reduce drastically.

Elumelu said that these are major steps and tasks that needed to be done to build Nigeria and would require collective dedication from everyone both public and private individuals irrespective of political affiliations, ethnic and socioeconomic differences.

He spoke yesterday in Abuja at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual general conference which was attended by President Bola Tinubu and other dignitaries.

“Let us create a joined-up government taskforce to champion at the highest level, our young and our entrepreneurs.

“Transforming Nigeria is a journey that demands our collective dedication, building across political affiliations, ethnic differences, and socioeconomic differences”.

Elumelu noted that the tasks cannot be addressed by the government alone, saying, Great nations start with great people, not just great leaders.

“Our private sector, our philanthropies, our civil society, all citizens must be brought together and be empowered – as real, valued and executing partners for this national renewal, this nation building”.

He argued that building the nation required embracing novel ideas to lay important foundations for growth and development.

“Investment in our youth – we need to renew our commitment to our youth by providing them with the means to succeed in Nigeria. This means not just investment in our education system, but in our entrepreneurial culture.

“Nigeria is a nation of entrepreneurs – you know me as an investor and champion of entrepreneurs – I know the social and economic returns entrepreneurship creates”.

