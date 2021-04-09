Eleven southern states may witness new order on security structures

As part of measures aimed at restoring normalcy across South-South and South-Eastern States of Nigeria, the combined eleven states in the regions may begin witnessing new order on security structures as the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has directed that adjustment be made in security formations in the affected states.

He added that the development in the listed areas was in line with the force commitment toward bringing to an end spate of attacks in both regions, particularly the spontaneous attacks on national assets, police and correctional facilities in Imo State in the past week.

The adjustments confirmed The Guild earlier reports that the new police boss started initiating adjustment in the police structure with redeployment processes of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Commissioner of police and others across the country.

The move, it was learnt, was a strategy Baba has concluded to introduce, basically to ensure a drastic reduction in crime rates and ensure prosecution of perpetrators in Nigeria.

As gathered, the moves have begun to unsettle leaderships of the formations across the country particularly those that were considered to have been favoured during a previous posting carried out by Adamu.

But, confirming the development on Friday, the new police boss said that the adjustment was part of efforts by the new police leadership to critically diagnose the security threats in the region and evolve new policing strategies and responses towards tackling the threats.

Rising from a meeting on Friday evening with Police Strategic Commanders – Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police (Operations) in the South-South and the South-Eastern region, Baba tasked the senior officers to evolve new strategies and responses to tackle security threats across the affected 11 states.

“The IGP, while noting that the South-East and South-South geo-political zones of the country are very critical in the socio-economic stability and growth of Nigeria, says no intelligence, operational and administrative efforts should be spared in ensuring that the security challenges in the zones are surmounted.

“He, therefore, gave marching order to the Strategic Commanders to rejig the security architecture in their Areas of Responsibility (AORs) and work with relevant stakeholders in restoring law and order,” Baba said during the meeting which held at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, according to a statement by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba.

Furthermore, the police boss directed the command commissioners of police and their supervisory zonal assistant Inspectors-General of police to return to their AORs and implement resolutions reached, especially on intelligence-led and community-driven operational strategies, to ensure security of lives and property in the region.

He, however, called for the support of citizens, noting that the operational strategies shall be within the framework of citizens’ consent, trust and the rule of law.