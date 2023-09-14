Elegushi disowns late mohbad’s public assaulter as police take up allegations

Following the controversies surrounding death of Nigeria fast-rising Afrobeat artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called MohBad, a Lagos monarch, the Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Said Elegushi, has disassociated himself and the palace from Samson Balogun Also Known As Sam Larry, who was alleged to have assaulted the singer many times before his death.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police has concluded plans to investigate circumstances that led to the singer’s death, barely three months after celebrating his 27th birthday.

This came on Thursday, 24 hours after body of the deceased singer was laid to rest in Ikorodu Local Government, a burial rites that was attended by celebrities who had shared stage with the singer.

The monarch disassociated himself and the palace from Sam Larry after pictures emanated online that the alleged assaulter of Mohbad was often seen around the monarch and sometimes accompany him to meet politicians and business tycoons as well as joined the traditional ruler’s entourage that welcome important personalities to the palace in Ikateland.

In a statement released by the palace, the monarch argued that his palace is a public place where he host everyone irrespective of their tribe, religion and political affiliations.

Sam Larry was said to often visit the palace like other celebrities, politicians, religious and community leaders, to pay homage on the king and seek royal blessings.

According to the statement, The Elegushi Royal Family of Eti-Osa wishes to put on record the misinformation on the media space involving Samson Erinfolami Balogun (AKA Sam Larry).

“Samson Balogun is not a member of the royal family and does not work for the royal family or king in any capacity. Like other celebrities, politicians, religious and community leaders, he visits the palace to pay homage to the king and seek royal blessings just like other members of the public.

“While extending our condolences to the family and friends of late llerioluwa Aloba (known as MohBad), we would like to add our voice to the calls for a thorough investigation into circumstances surrounding his death, with a view to unravelling any foul play.

“We ask our friends in the media to be mindful of the sensitivity of the issue and desist from spreading falsehood that may jeopardise this investigation”, it added.

Accepting the monarch and other Nigerians appeal for an investigations, the Police promised that there would be a diligent probe of what the young artiste died.

In a statement released by the Force Spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, expressed the law enforcement agency’s condolences to the bereaved family.

“We understand the concerns regarding his untimely demise. The Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

“We encourage family members or close associates with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in this process.

“In the meantime, we kindly request that individuals refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardize the ongoing investigation. Your trust and support are deeply valued”.

