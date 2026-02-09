Electricity regulators pushes for reforms amid epileptic power supply

The Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Musiliu Oseni, has described repeated nationwide power grid failures as deeply troubling, noting that regulators are accelerating reforms and technical upgrades to stabilise electricity supply and restore public confidence.

Oseni said the commission is pursuing several initiatives, including stronger supervision of key infrastructure projects, new policies to attract private investment into transmission, and programmes aimed at improving service delivery and energising productive industries.

He added that the creation of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) highlighted the need to familiarise judges with the legal and operational rules guiding the electricity market, as regulatory responsibilities continue to evolve across the sector.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja at the opening of the 2026 NERC Seminar for Judges, Oseni said, “The Commission has intensified oversight of the implementation of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) project. This is aimed at addressing the recurring incidents of grid collapse, which have become a national embarrassment.”

He noted that regulators are also establishing customer care clinics within all distribution companies and promoting specialised power clusters with dependable supply, alongside frameworks designed to attract investment and support economic productivity nationwide.

“The Nigerian electricity sector is undergoing a profound transformation driven by legislative reforms, policy innovations, increased private sector participation, and the progressive decentralisation of regulatory authority to state-level institutions,” Oseni said.

“The Judiciary therefore bears a critical responsibility to interpret statutes, review regulatory decisions, and resolve disputes in a manner that promotes legal certainty, economic efficiency, and public confidence in the justice system.”

Also addressing participants, Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu, represented by Distribution Director Mustapha Babaumara, said the country’s electricity market is experiencing a major transition characterised by shifting regulatory arrangements, decentralised oversight, and a stronger role for sub-national institutions.