El-Rufai’s sister-in-law dies during Eid celebration

The family of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai is in mourning following the death of his sister-in-law, Safiya Ali Rufai.

Ali Rufai, popularly known as Aunty Safiya, passed away on the day of Eid, several years after the loss of two of her daughters.

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, member of the House of Representatives for Kaduna North Federal Constituency, announced her passing, describing her as a “fierce, disciplined, devout, and compassionate woman,” and urged the public to pray for her soul.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also confirmed her death, offering condolences to the El-Rufai family and praying that Allah grants them comfort during this difficult time.

“With total submission to the will of Allah, I join the family of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, along with the extended El-Rufai family and friends, in mourning the loss of Hajiya Safiya Ali Rufai, a prominent member of the family who passed away on Sallah day. Hajiya Ali Rufai was the wife of the late Air Vice Marshal Ali Rufai, elder brother of Nasir El-Rufai,” he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

The deceased was married to the late Air Vice Marshal Ali Rufai, the elder brother of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai and patriarch of the El-Rufai family.