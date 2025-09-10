The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who is also a member of the party, accusing him of engaging in politics driven by personal gain rather than guided by consistent principles.

According to the party, El-Rufai’s political history is marked by frequent shifts in loyalty, often turning against individuals he once publicly praised.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the chapter’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, following El-Rufai’s latest comments, the Lagos APC questioned the former governor’s stance against the party’s leadership, despite having previously benefited from the same political structure.

The party argued that El-Rufai’s actions over the years, from aligning with political figures he once opposed to changing positions on key national issues, reflect a politician more focused on personal advantage than on upholding a clear or consistent agenda.

According to the statement, “The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has noted with amusement the latest outbursts of former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. Once again, he has lived up to his reputation as Nigeria’s undisputed master of double-speak.

“From branding President Buhari “unelectable” before riding on his back to power, to praising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as “indispensable” before turning against him, El-Rufai’s politics has been one long catalogue of contradictions.

“He once hailed Obasanjo as his “political father,” only to later call him a dictator.

He accused Atiku of attempted bribery, yet returned years later to court him as an ally.

He even admitted paying bandits in 2016, only to thunder in 2020 that “Kaduna will never negotiate with bandits.”

“The thread is clear: El-Rufai is guided not by principle, but by convenience. His handlers should be alarmed that he continues to exhibit symptoms of acute political amnesia – a condition that worsens anytime he sees a microphone or television camera.

“For the sake of public sanity, we recommend a mock prescription: rest from politics, detox from microphones, and a steady daily dose of consistency. Until then, Nigerians should treat his pontifications with the disdain they deserve.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains focused, steadfast, and undistracted by serial double-speakers whose only true ideology is opportunism.