El-Rufai’s expulsion arises from prioritizing personal ambition above SDP

The Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the expulsion of Kaduna State ex-governor, Nasir El-Rufai, from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a prove that the former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister often prioritized personal ambition over collective interest.

It said that the expulsion is not merely a party decision but a reflection of a deeper crisis that has often affected the political identity of the former governor, resulting in his consistent defection from different political parties in the country.

The APC statement came hours after the SDP National Working Committee (NWC) expelled El-Rufai and barred him from associating with the party in any capacity for the next 30 years.

While expelling the former governor, the party accused him of parading himself as a member without due clearance, manipulating internal processes, and engaging in activities that threatened its unity and ideological integrity.

The Lagos APC Spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, in a statement made available to The Guild on Tuesday, expressed surprise at the formal expulsion of El-Rufai, who left the ruling party over allegations that the APC had derailed from its ideology.

Oladejo noted that the unceremonious exit from the SDP which occurred months after leaving the ruling party, reinforced the APC’s caution about ideological inconsistency and political expediency in the country’s democratic space.

According to him, His (El-Rufai) political trajectory—one marked by restlessness, institutional friction, and personal ambition—has once again culminated in yet another displacement, this time not voluntary but by the unmistakable hand of rejection.

“While APC Lagos holds no personal grudge against the former governor, the events that led to his unceremonious exit from the SDP reinforce the party’s long-standing caution about ideological inconsistency and political expediency in the Nigerian democratic space. El-Rufai’s shifting alliances, contradictory policy pronouncements, and frequent confrontations with both allies and opponents have long signaled a deeper crisis of political identity.

“Once a vocal figure in the APC’s formative years, el-Rufai’s defection to the SDP was loudly framed as a moral protest. Yet his actions in the new party—according to public accounts from within the SDP itself—soon began to echo the very tendencies he once denounced: imposition, authoritarianism, and factionalism.

“The APC in Lagos State wishes to make it unequivocally clear: our progressive platform is not a revolving door for displaced politicians seeking temporary refuge. The future of Nigeria’s democracy lies not in unstable coalitions and political theatrics, but in principled leadership, tested loyalty, and consistent service to the people.

“The expulsion of el-Rufai from the SDP is not merely a party decision—it is a reflection of what happens when personal ambition consistently supersedes collective interest. It is a cautionary tale to all political actors who believe ideology can be worn and discarded like a garment.

“As 2027 approaches, we in the APC reaffirm our commitment to genuine progressivism, ideological coherence, and the consolidation of democratic values. We urge Nigerians to look beyond political drama and focus on leadership rooted in integrity, stability, and vision.

“Nasir el-Rufai’s journey—from displacement to expulsion—is not just about one man; it is about the kind of politics Nigeria must reject if we are to move forward”.