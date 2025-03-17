El-Rufai’s exclusion from Tinubu’s cabinet halt Yoruba liberation – Group

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has alleged that the exclusion of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet stopped the liberation of Yoruba Muslims.

The group accused unnamed politicians of sabotaging El-Rufai’s ministerial appointment, thereby derailing efforts to achieve Yoruba Muslims liberation and also end the economic and political marginalization in Yoruba land.

In a statement issued by MURIC’s Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, alleged that these forces have blocked qualified Yoruba Muslims from securing key government positions, worsening their exclusion from the political landscape.

“These powerful forces have made it impossible to emancipate Yoruba Muslims from educational backwardness, economic impoverishment, social ostracization, and political marginalization,” he said.

MURIC claimed that some individuals had manipulated the appointment process to favour Yoruba Muslims who had converted to Christianity but retained their Muslim names to gain political positions.

“It is fraudulent, but religious impersonation has always been the stock-in-trade of those who believe in using any means necessary to achieve their objectives,” Akintola alleged.

The group lamented that Yoruba Muslim organizations have been cut off from the presidency and lack representation in key government positions.

“As matters stand today, most Islamic organizations in Yorubaland, including MURIC, have no access, direct or otherwise, to the presidency. Neither do we have any minister with whom we have established rapport. We have been shut out,” Akintola stated.

MURIC urged President Tinubu to mend ties with El-Rufai, describing him as a crucial figure who mobilized the North in support of Tinubu’s election.

“For mobilizing the whole North to support the incumbent, for going to court to challenge the emefialisation of the naira (which was aimed at sabotaging the emergence of Tinubu as president), efforts should be made to close the gap between El-Rufai and the president,” the statement read.

“Mr President is advised to review the methodology for identifying true Muslims with the right qualifications to fit into his vision.

“Cross-checking with the right quarters will go a long way in stemming the incident of identity stealing and religious impersonation,” the group concluded.