El-rufai’s anointed candidate pick Kaduna dep. gov. as running mate

After consultations with critical stakeholders of Kaduna State, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uba Sani, has picked the current deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, as his running mate ahead of next year’s election in the state.

Sani said that Balarabe was picked because of her ability to manage a team, hard work and dedication to development of the state.

The senator, who currently Kaduna Central Senatorial District, announced his decision on Monday through a statement released and made available to newsmen.

He, meanwhile, appealed to the people for support as they push for their ambition to become next governor and deputy governor of the state.

According to the statement, Balarabe has contributed immensely to the giant strides recorded by the Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s administration in infrastructure and human capital development.

“Dr. Balarabe has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibility as Deputy Governor which has endeared her to the critical stakeholders in the State.

“I wish to therefore call on the good people of Kaduna State to support the choice of Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate.

“I also enjoin them coming out en-masse to vote for our ticket during the forthcoming 2023 general election. Your mandate in 2023 will enable us to build a peaceful, prosperous, and greater Kaduna State.

“Together, we are determined to make the State a reference point for good and responsive governance”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

