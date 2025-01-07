El-Rufai, top politicians meet SDP for possible merger

Amid reports on opposition parties’ merger ahead of the 2027 general election, the Kaduna State former governor, Nasru El-Rufai, has led prominent members of the opposition parties to meet with officials of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), to discuss political plans on the country.

Others present during the meeting were Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd), who was former Chief Security Officer to the late General Sani Abacha, former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, Segun Showunmi; among others.

Although the agenda of the meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.was not disclosed by the attendees, sources said that the gathering was to discuss a possible merger of the opposition to edge out the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the next election.

The meeting took place on Tuesday at the national secretariat of the SDP in Abuja and, was confirmed by Showunmi, who shared the meeting on his social media handle on Tuesday, ending all doubts about the opposition’s plans for the 2027 election in the country.

He wrote: “You must set forth at dawn! A strategic meeting was called by HE Shehu Gabam, Chairman of SDP, with HE Nasir El-Rufai, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, and Otunba Segun Showunmi. The alternative to meet, greet, and review the state of opposition democratic engagement in Nigeria.”

This development came hours after El-Rufai’s dismissal of reports suggesting that he had defected from the APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The former Kaduna governor urged Nigerians to disregard the false reports, describing the reports on his exit from the APC as patent lies.

He also revealed that he had instructed his lawyers to take legal action against those spreading the misinformation.

“Please disregard the patent lies and rumours about my political affiliation. I have referred the lead peddlers of the fake news for further action by my lawyers,” El-Rufai added.