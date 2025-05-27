El-Rufai to pay community elders N900m over unlawful detention

A Federal High Court in Kaduna has ruled that former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai must pay N900 million in compensation for the unlawful detention of Adara community elders in 2019.

Justice Hauwa’u Buhari delivered the judgment in response to a lawsuit filed by Awemi Maisamari and eight other Adara natives from Southern Kaduna.

The court determined that the detainees’ constitutional rights had been infringed and held El-Rufai personally liable for orchestrating their arrests.

In addition to the collective compensation, the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police were ordered to pay N10 million each in general and special damages.

Speaking on behalf of the plaintiffs, their lawyer, Gloria Mabeiam, said the judgment sends a clear warning against the misuse of power.

“This decision affirms that no one in government, regardless of their temporary immunity, is above the law. Public office must never be a shield for arbitrary actions,” Gloria said.

The case was initiated after El-Rufai left office, allowing him to be sued in a personal capacity.

The plaintiffs were arrested in the aftermath of the 2019 murder of Adara monarch Raphael Maiwada, where El-Rufai was accused of ordering their detention and labelling them as security threats in Kajuru local government.

Among those detained were former commissioner Bawa Magaji and a retired police chief and they were later released when the Attorney General’s office admitted there was no evidence to justify their prosecution.

The Solicitor General, J.A. Danazumi, who represented the respondents, chose not to comment on the ruling.