El-Rufai: The king who became the prancing hound

By Awoniyi Ademide

Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State and a once-influential figure in Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been making waves on and off social media, aggressively challenging his political allies and adversaries alike.

Once regarded as a kingmaker within his party, his recent actions have transformed him into a restless political hound—prowling, biting, and howling at a system he once fiercely defended.

El-Rufai, a key architect of APC’s rise to power in 2015, was known for his strategic political acumen and unflinching loyalty to the party’s leadership.

As Kaduna’s governor (2015–2023), he ruled with an iron grip, implementing sweeping reforms that earned him both admiration and resentment. However, since leaving office, his tone has shifted dramatically.

Rather than enjoying a quiet political retirement or seeking a new role within the Tinubu administration, El-Rufai has become one of its most vocal critics.

His attacks have been particularly pointed toward his successor, Governor Uba Sani, whom he accuses of financial mismanagement and sycophancy toward President Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai’s dissatisfaction isn’t limited to Kaduna politics. He has openly criticized APC’s internal structures, questioning the party’s commitment to democratic principles.

In a recent statement, he suggested that even if he had been included in Tinubu’s cabinet, he would still be speaking out against the administration’s shortcomings.

His comments have sparked reactions from within the APC. Senator Jimoh Ibrahim dismissed El-Rufai’s outbursts, stating that Tinubu remains unfazed by his criticisms.

Others within the party see his sudden rebellion as a case of sour grapes—especially after his ministerial nomination was stalled by the Senate, allegedly due to security concerns.

Despite the backlash, El-Rufai remains defiant, brushing off insults and asserting his right to critique the government.

His social media engagements have become more frequent, filled with cryptic statements, sharp retorts, and outright political jabs.

To some, he appears like a restless hound—once a trusted guard dog of the APC, now barking at the very house he helped build.

Yet, beneath this seemingly erratic behaviour, there may be a calculated strategy. El-Rufai is no stranger to political reinvention.

His ability to shift alliances and reposition himself within Nigeria’s power dynamics has been evident throughout his career.

By distancing himself from the current administration, is he paving the way for a new political move? Could he be positioning himself as the voice of a disillusioned APC faction or even a future opposition leader?

El-Rufai’s latest moves have set the stage for an unfolding political drama. His criticisms of Tinubu, APC, and the Kaduna government could either cement his status as a principled leader unafraid of speaking the truth or relegate him to the sidelines as a bitter former insider.

For now, he remains the prancing hound—restless, loud, and unpredictable. Whether his bark will translate into a serious political bite remains to be seen.