El-Rufai tasks Kaduna residents on social distancing after relaxing lockdown

By NewsDesk

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has again urged residents of the state to observe social distancing and other preventive measures advised by health experts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He explained that the advise had become imperative following the state government’s decision to relax restriction placed on movement in the state for fourty-eight hours to enable the citizens stock up food stuff and other essentials.

El-Rufai, said though the period would afford residents, who may have been out of food items during the last one-week, opportunity to purchase needed food items and other things to ease compliance with the directive, there is still need to ensure preventive measures are adhered to.

The Governor, through a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, explained that the residents need to be conduct themselves peacefully and maintain high level of personal hygiene to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

“As the restriction of movement is relaxed today and tomorrow, residents are reminded to observe social distancing, avoid large gatherings and wash their hands regularly with soap and water. Citizens should stay at home and go out only when absolutely necessary,” the tweet read.

El-Rufai, however, urged the residents to comply to advise from health experts on social distancing when they go out on shopping spree during the said hours, adding that the state will not relent in ensuring safety of its citizens.

The Governor, had on Monday, said the restriction placed on movement will be relaxed from 8am on Tuesday 7, 2020, till midnight of Wednesday 8, 2020.