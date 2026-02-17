El-Rufai spends night in EFCC custody over N432bn fraud

Nasir El-Rufai has spent the night in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over an alleged N432 billion fraud tied to transactions executed during his tenure as Kaduna State governor.

A senior commission source said El-Rufai interrogation and overnight detention is focused on financial records and loan agreements signed under his administration as Kaduna state Governor.

“The issues under review involve borrowing arrangements, project financing and expenditure patterns. The investigation is ongoing and no conclusion has been reached,” the official said.

EFCC investigators are questioning the former governor over claims of large-scale financial impropriety, including alleged diversion of public funds, irregular contract approvals and violations of procurement procedures.

Furthermore, the inquiry reportedly follows petitions and documentary submissions alleging fiscal mismanagement during his eight-year tenure.

Moreover, Kaduna lawmakers had earlier examined the state’s debt profile and raised concerns over how borrowed funds were applied to infrastructure and development initiatives.

Although the commission has not issued a detailed public statement, officials confirmed that El-Rufai remained in custody overnight as investigators continued their review of documents.

“He is cooperating with investigators and providing clarifications where necessary,” another source said.

Meanwhile, allies of the former governor, who recently defected to the African Democratic Congress Party after leaving the All Progressives Congress, dismissed the development as politically driven.

“This is nothing but an attempt to tarnish his reputation. He is ready to defend every decision taken while in office,” a close associate in Kaduna said.