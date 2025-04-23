El-Rufai, SDP chieftains meet to plot APC’s defeat ahead 2027

The Kaduna State former Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has met with top political Social Democratic Party (SDP) chieftains in a bid to further plot the defeat of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC).

El-Rufai described the meeting as “very fruitful,” stating that they engaged in in-depth discussions on strategies to come into power by 2027 and to strengthen the SDP and sustain its growing popularity across Nigeria.

“I was honoured this morning to host a delegation of the SDP State Chairmen’s Forum,” he tweeted.

“We had very fruitful discussions around strategies to build our party and sustain its popularity and momentum across Nigeria. I am grateful to them for their courtesies.”

El-Rufai revealed the details of a high-level political engagement with the members of the SDP in a tweet shared via his official handle on Wednesday where he disclosed that he hosted the delegation of the SDP State Chairmen’s Forum at his residence.

The delegation was led by Femi Olaniyi from Lagos State, accompanied by Abubakar Dogara from Plateau State who also serves as the Acting Zonal Chairman for North Central and Abba Modu from Borno State.

Meanwhile, the former governor’s meeting with SDP leaders has stirred political conversations, particularly as Nigeria’s political landscape gears up for the 2027 Presidential election.