El-Rufai sacks Kano Assembly clerk, two others over gross misconducts

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the sack of Clerk of the State House of Assembly, Bello Idris.

Aside from the clerk, the governor approved termination of secretary of the Kaduna Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA) Francis Kozah and a permanent secretary, Yunusa Tanko, employment after they were found to have engaged in misconducts that were in variance with the state laws.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Friday.

Adekeye added that the governor has also accepted the retirement of Stephen Joseph, a permanent secretary in the state.

Last week, El-Rufai had vowed to continue demolishing houses and “removing bad persons” till the 11th hour.

The governor stated this at the launch of a book about his legacies.

The book titled, “Putting The People First”, was authored by Mr. Emmanuel Ado, a veteran journalist and public commentator.

He had said, “Any bad thing we find, we will remove so that next governor does not need to do it again. Watch out till the eleventh hour when we shall quit office. We will continue to sack bad persons and remove bad things.”

The governor said this day after his administration revoked the right of occupancy of nine properties belonging to Ahmed Makarfi, former governor of the state, and marked them for demolition

