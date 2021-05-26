El-Rufai sacks 19 political appointees

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the termination of appointment of 19 political appointees as part of his ongoing rightsizing exercise across the state.

As gathered, the governor has already concluded plans to downsize further in order to meet its financial status in the state.

The Governor said the 19 disengaged staff are the first phase of public servants who will depart the public service, in continuation of rightsizing the workforce.

A statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, stated that affected officials include two Special Advisers, a Deputy Chief of Staff, and several Special Assistants.

“Nasir El-Rufai has thanked the departing officials for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavors.”

According to the statement, Deputy Chief of Legislative Staff (DCOSL), Bala Mohammed, Special Assistant to DCOSL, Halima agogo, and, another Special Assistant to DCOSL, Umar Abubakar are among those affected.

The statement further said that Special Adviser Political, Ben Kure, Special Assistants to the Special Adviser Political, Mustapha Nyusha and Jamilu Dan Mutum, will also exit the service, including Umar Haruna, a Special Assistant Political.

The list of those affected also includes Special Adviser Social Development, Zainab Shehu, Special Assistant to the Special Adviser, Stephen Hezron, and Senior Special Assistant Stakeholders Relations, Mohammed Shuaibu, including Senior Special Assistant on Youth Aliyu Haruna.

Also on the list are Special Assistant Creative Arts, Halima Idris, Director General of Public Procurement Authority, Engr Aliyu Salihu, Special Assistant Community Relations, Ashiru Zuntu, and a Senior Special Assistant, Saida Sa’ad.

The statement said, Special Assistant Programmes, Elias Yahaya and Special Assistant to the Secretary to Kaduna State Government, Tasiu Yakaii are on the list, so are the Special Assistant on Economic Matters, Samuel Hadwayah and, Senior Special Assistant Environment, Ahmed Gero.

