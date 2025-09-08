El-Rufai petitions police commission over misconduct by Kaduna officers

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has raised serious concerns about the conduct of senior police officers in the state, accusing them of crossing ethical and legal boundaries.

In a petition submitted to the Police Service Commission (PSC), El-Rufai described the actions of the Commissioner of Police and several officers as “unprofessional,” citing abuse of office and repeated violations of the Police Act 2020.

Addressed to the Chairman and Chief Executive of the PSC, the petition calls for a full and impartial investigation into what the former governor believes are unconstitutional practices that erode public confidence in law enforcement.

He warned that if left unchecked, the alleged misconduct could further weaken democratic accountability and put public safety at risk.

According to El-Rufai, the situation demands urgent attention—not just for justice, but to restore trust in the institutions meant to protect citizens.



The complaint, dated September 8, 2025, specifically names the state’s Commissioner of Police and several senior officers, accusing them of failing in their duties during a recent political attack and subsequently targeting opposition figures through questionable legal summonses.

“I am raising this issue not merely as a former governor, but as a citizen who believes that no one should be above the law,” El-Rufai wrote in his petition.

“There must be an impartial and credible investigation to restore confidence in the police and safeguard our democracy.”

The Guild reports that the petition follows weeks of mounting political tension in Kaduna. On August 30, suspected political thugs reportedly stormed a meeting attended by El-Rufai and other members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Multiple witnesses claimed police officers present at the scene did nothing to stop the assault, an allegation that El-Rufai has publicly repeated.

The situation worsened after reports surfaced that the police had summoned El-Rufai and six senior ADC members for questioning over allegations of conspiracy, incitement, and inflicting bodily harm.

Supporters of the former governor have described the move as an attempt to intimidate the opposition ahead of the next election cycle.

As of press time, the Police Service Commission has not issued an official response to El-Rufai’s petition, leaving the political and legal standoff unresolved.