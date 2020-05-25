El-Rufai offers 218 repatriated Almajiris free education 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i, has disclosed that plans had been concluded by the state government to enroll all the 218 Almajirais who were repatriated back to the state for free and compulsory primary education.

He explained that the decision followed the successful treatment protocol for the repatriated Almajirais and their subsequent tests result which returned negative and certified them free of coronavirus.

El-Rufa’i said the decision was part of the government measures to restore the full human rights, dignity, and hope of the Almajirais, and his drive to ensure children in the state are educated to the full age of twelve years.

The Governor, through a post on his social media page on Monday, said plans had been concluded to ensure the Almajirais go to an Islamic school in the evening and at the weekend, after going to primary schools for western education in the morning during weekdays.

According to him, the state’s Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Baba, and her team will return the Almajirai to their parents in collaboration with Local Government Chairmen and Traditional Rulers.

“I am pleased to see our Almajiri children the batch of 218 from Kano, Nassarawa, Plateau & Gombe States looking well & free of COVID-19. With the support of @UNICEF_Nigeria, AMA Foundation, other NGOs & philanthropists, they are being restored full human rights as children, dignity & hope! Every child in Kaduna has equal opportunity and access to 12 years of Free and Compulsory Education in our public schools.

“The next step is for the Commissioner of Human Services & Social Development, Mrs. Hafsat Baba and her team to return them to their parents in collaboration with Local Government Chairmen and Traditional Rulers. All the children are to be compulsorily enrolled in the primary school nearest to them so they have modern education and life skills in the morning, and continue their Quranic or Islamic education in the afternoon and over the weekend.

“That is how many of us got our education. That is what the Nothern States’ Governors’ Forum decided. These children may the future of Northern Nigeria,” he wrote.