El-Rufai meets Sanwo-Olu on KD Towers, other investments across Lagos

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has met with his counterpart from Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at State House in Marina, to discuss investment drives in the state.

As gathered, the meeting between both state governors was said to have been called at the instance of El-Rufai, to explain to Sanwo-Olu, projects been embarked upon by state and other investments in Lagos.

During the meeting, the Kaduna state governor was said to have intimated Sanwo-Olu the involvement of his state, particularly financially, in ongoing construction work, KD Towers, located within the state.

El-Rufai, who disclosed that the structure was been constructed at a highbrow area in the state, Victoria Island, said that the structure was to further attract investments and other benefits to Kaduna.

The meeting was confirmed on Thursday by the state government in a statement released on its official social media handle, informing the public on efforts embarked upon by the El-Rufai led-administration to increase revenue for Kaduna.

It said: “Malam Nasir El-Rufai has visited Governor Jide Sanwoolu at the Lagos House, Marina, and briefed him on the KD Towers project in Victoria Island”.