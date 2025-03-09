28.5 C
El-Rufai meets Aregbesola, Bakare in Lagos

Ahead of the 2027 election, the Kaduna State former Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has paid a visit to former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and a cleric, Tunde Bakare in Lagos State, discussing the nation’s current economic and political statuses.

El-Rufai’s meeting with both men came days after came days after visiting former President, Muhammadu Buhari, in Kaduna.

The visit was disclosed by Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai’s media adviser, in a tweet on Sunday, through his official social media handle.

The former Kaduna governor’s visit to Lagos has fueled fresh conversations about his political future and possible strategic alliances ahead of the 2027 elections.

Aregbesola, a former two-term governor of Osun State and a former ally of President Bola Tinubu recently left the All Progressives Congress after a protracted crisis within the party in Osun State.

Bakare, on the other hand, is a known political voice and a former presidential aspirant under the APC.

