El-Rufai imposes 24-hour curfew after gunmen kill nine persons in Kaduna

Following a fresh attack by gunmen in Jemaa and Kaura local government areas that claimed about nine residents of Kaduna State, the Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the affected councils to address the rising insecurity.

El-Rufai said that the curfew in the council would assist the law enforcement agencies to apprehend perpetrators of the attack at Zikpak, Ungwan Masara in Fantsuam chiefdom of Jemma local government, and Maraban Kagoro in Kaura local government.

Although the police were yet to confirm the number of casualties from the latest attack, residents said that nine corpses were already recovered after the attack.

An indigene of the area told newsmen that the gunmen stormed Zikpak village in the night and started shooting sporadically before proceeding to neighboring Ungwan Masara and Maraban Kagoro communities where they also set houses ablaze.

The attack came barely a month after the government imposed a similar curfew on Zango Kataf and Kauru local government as a result of constant communal attacks in the area.

Following the attack, residents of Garaje in Kaura local government blocked the Kafanchan-Kagoro road to protest the incessant attacks but they were later dispersed by security operatives over reasons that were not stated.

Meanwhile, seven people were also killed and two others injured after bandits attacked Agwala Magyaki village of Doka Avong District in Kajuru local government.

Aside from the deceased and injured, an eyewitness claimed that several residents were still missing after the attack which also resulted in setting houses ablaze.

While the police are yet to confirm the incident, the Chairman of Kajuru local government, Cafra Caino told newsmen that the bandits invaded the community at about 7 pm and started shooting at people’s houses, killing no fewer than seven persons while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries.