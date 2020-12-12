El-Rufai goes on self-isolation after family member, aide test COVID-19 positive

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has gone into another round of isolation after coronavirus tests conducted on an immediate family member and senior officials of the State Government proved that they have contracted the virus.

As gathered, other state officials that have been exposed to the two cases have been advised to embark on self-isolation to break the chain of transmission in the state.

The Governor, in a message posted on his official social media handle on Saturday, stated that the self-isolation embarked upon was a precautionary measure and in line with COVID-19 protocols.

El-Rufai said he had been notified of more positive COVID-19 test results of persons close to him in the state, saying, I will be carrying out a COVID-19 test on Sunday to ascertain my status.

While urging residents to take precautionary measures by wearing facemasks anytime they were going out, he noted that adhering to the precautionary measures would prevent a further spread of the virus.

The message reads: “Malam Nasir El-Rufai has been notified of more positive Covid-19 test results of persons close to him, including an immediate family member and senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.

“As a precaution, he is in self-isolation pending a test by Sunday. It is a precautionary measure to abide in line with protocols of coved-19. Wear your mask at any time you are going out and avoid gathering more than six people. I will report back to you on the test I will be taken on Sunday”.

It would be recalled that El-Rufai had on 28 March, 2020 tested positive for Coronavirus and survived after over a month of being treated in isolation.