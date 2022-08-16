El-rufai debunks reports on renaming Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai has debunked the media report claiming that the state has been renamed as Zazzau State.

El-rufai described the news as fake and called on citizens of the state to ignore the elaborate piece of fiction that made the claim of renaming the state

The Special Adviser Media and Communications to the state governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, in a statement yesterday said that the state had not been renamed as claimed by report.

”Please ignore the elaborate piece of fiction that made the claim. It is fake news,” he said.

On his part, the Senator, representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani said that the report was nothing but pure lie from the pit of hell.

Sani expressed dismay at what he described as a concocted, subversive, malicious and false information circulating in the social media claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari had even signed the bill for the creation of Zazzau State.

He further said that the claim that the Bill was allegedly co-sponsored by him in the Senate with Senator Sulaiman Abdu Kwari, was false and had no iota of truth.

As gathered, the news making the rounds on some online platforms claimed that the National Assembly had passed the a Bill renaming Kaduna State, which was subsequently sent Senate President Ahmad Lawan to President Buhari for ascent

It also claimed that the bill which was jointly sponsored by Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari and Senator Uba Sani of Kaduna central got the approval of 13 members out of 15 of the lower chamber representing different parts of Kaduna State.

