El-Rufai cries for safety against claimed arrest, torture

The Kaduna State former Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that the Federal Government is plotting to arrest and torture him for criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s administration policies and programs constructively, to aid performance and dividends of democracy for Nigerians.

El-Rufai, who said that the plan was allegedly being orchestrated from the office National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, revealed this days after he corroborated a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Naja’atu Muhammad, who claimed in a viral TikTok video that Ribadu once labelled President Bola Tinubu as corrupt during his tenure as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former governor noted that the plan started manifesting from Ribadu’s office after the Kaduna State House of Assembly indicted him for fraud in a viral report.

Inspite of being aware of the planned arrest, he stressed that there is no intention of leaving the country to prevent the action from holding, saying he doesn’t fear anyone except Allah (God).

He revealed this while responding to concerns raised by one of his supporters through his official social media on Tuesday.

El-Rufai, who revealed that he was arrested and detained three times by previous governments, vowed that he would not proceed on self-imposed exile despite the looming threat.

According to him, “Dear Imran @IU_Wakilii, your post below refers. I have been hearing these same rumours of arrest, detention, and torture in some dungeon in the NSA’s office (where Emefiele was allegedly tortured to resign as CBN governor) since July 2024, when the so-called report of the Kaduna Assembly began circulating.

“They freaked out when we challenged the legality of the premeditated defamation and went to every length to compromise the judicial process. This is continuing at the Court of Appeal.

“They have sent similar messages of intimidation and threats through many of my friends, family, and political associates because they want me to go on self-imposed exile. I will not.

“I have now put all my previous academic and language-learning plans on hold and will spend more time in Nigeria than ever before. Silence is no longer golden. Inaction has never been an option.

“The arrest, detention, and torture of perceived political enemies are nothing new in human affairs. I have been arrested and detained thrice in the past for expressing my views on previous governments.

“There is always a morning after the arrest, detention, or torture, and political life continues. As for death, it comes when Allah destines it, and it is ultimately the fate of every human.

“For the attention of the pathetic characters who don’t sleep well whenever I am in Nigeria, take notice that I intend to return in time for the launch of President IBB’s memoirs, in sha Allah, scheduled for February 20.

“We depend on no one but Allah. We fear no mortal but Almighty Allah. We always hope for the best but plan for the worst. Thanks, @IU_Wakilii, for your concern, but remember that what will be, will always be”.