El-Rufai arrives EFCC headquarters for questioning

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has honoured an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja, following assurances from his legal counsel that he would appear after returning from abroad, where he had travelled for medical treatment and rest.

The EFCC had delivered the invitation to his residence while he was outside the country, making it impossible for him to respond at the time.

El-Rufai, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), arrived at the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday for questioning over allegations of corruption linked to his tenure as governor.

