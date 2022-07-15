El- Rufai approves 10,000 more teachers’ recruitment, targets better education system

In a bid to boost the standard of education across Kaduna State, the Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the recruitment of additional 10,000 teachers, for deployment across schools in the state.

As gathered, the 10,000 teachers expected to be recruited were graduates with either a National Certificate of Education(NCE) from an accredited institution, a Bachelor’s Degree in Education(B. Ed, B.A Ed, B. Sc, Bd, B. Tech in any discipline from a reputable university).

The recruitment exercises were expected to be carried out by the State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB), to ensure that competent candidates get employment opportunities.

The Executive Chairman of KADSUBEB, Tijjani Abdullahi, in a statement issued yesterday, said that the board has commissioned Kaduna State University(KASU) to design and upload a recruitment portal, which will go live on Thursday, July 21st, 2022.

According to him, ‘’the portal will be opened for two weeks from the first day it goes live on July 21st, 2022, to August 5th, 2022 when it will be closed.’’

‘’There will be a school-by-school requirement on the portal and applicants are expected to apply to schools closest to their residences,’’ he said, adding that they ‘’ will be screened and successful ones will be invited to sit for a Computer-Based examination at three centres—Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan towns.’’

‘’Only those that scored 75% in the examination, which is the standard that has been set by Kaduna State Government, will be invited for an oral interview,’’ he clarified.

Tijjani also said that successful applicants are expected to come along with originals and photocopies of their credentials for the interview. The originals will be sighted while photocopies of all certificates will be given to the panel.’’

The Executive Chairman promised that KADSUBEB will immediately send all photocopies of credentials to various schools for verification.

According to him, successful applicants will thereafter ‘’be recruited and KADSUBEB will publish the names and particulars of those that have been employed.’’

‘’The Board will incentivize postings to rural areas where there are shortfalls in the required number of teachers who applied or those that scaled through the recruitment process,’’ he promised.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

