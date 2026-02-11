El-Rufai accuses FG of plotting arrest

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has alleged that he may soon be arrested, claiming that the Federal Government is intensifying pressure on political figures critical of the current administration.

El-Rufai, now a prominent member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said opposition actors are facing mounting political intimidation, particularly those who have distanced themselves from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during a media interview on Wednesday, the former governor claimed that several of his associates had already been detained.

“Four individuals we worked with closely in Kaduna have been picked up. It is only a matter of time before they come for me as well,” he said.

Although he acknowledged that he has not been arrested, El-Rufai said recent developments suggest what he described as an impending move against him.

He further alleged that some politicians are being pressured to either remain in the APC or defect back to the ruling party, warning that the political space is becoming increasingly restrictive for critics of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“There is enormous pressure on politicians. The message is clear — either align or face consequences,” he stated.

His comments come amid heightened legal scrutiny of several political figures. Former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, is currently facing prosecution over allegations including abuse of office and money laundering.

Anti-graft agencies have also accused Malami of terrorism financing, resulting in his rearrest and continued detention. Malami, who is affiliated with opposition politics, has denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated and a “witch-hunt” following his defection from the APC to the ADC.

However, federal authorities have not publicly linked El-Rufai to any ongoing investigation, and no official statement has been issued in response to his claims of a possible arrest.