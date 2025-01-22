Ekweremadu’s wife returns to Nigeria after leaving U.K. prison

The Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu’s wife, Beatrice, has returned to the country after serving her jail term for organ trafficking in the United Kingdom’s prison.

This came two years after Ekweremadu was sentenced to four years and six months, at the Old Bailey for conspiring to arrange the travel of a man to harvest his organs.

An undisclosed former aide confirmed her return to the Newsmen on Wednesday saying “Yes. She’s released now. She is currently in Nigeria.

However, it is still unclear if Ekweremadu was granted a pardon by the British court as she has not completed her jail term which is four years and six months.

In March 2023 Ekweremadu’s and Dr Obinna Obeta were imprisoned for nine years and eight months, four years and six months, and 10 years respectively at the Old Bailey for their involvement in a highly publicized organ harvesting case.

As gathered, the couple’s daughter, Sonia Ekweremadu, suffers from deteriorating kidneys and requires regular dialysis, prompting them to conspire with Dr. Obeta to identify potential kidney donors in Nigeria who could help their daughter.

Meanwhile, the former Senator has not returned, as he is still serving his 10-year prison sentence in the UK