Ekweremadu, wife drag Immigration, NIMC, others before court over donor’s identities

The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, have dragged the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and two commercial banks, before a Federal High Court in Abuja, asking the court to compel them to release identities of David Nwamini, the young man that accused them of organ harvesting in United Kingdom (UK).

Others brought before the court by the couple over the organ donor saga were Stanbic IBTC Bank and United bank for Africa (UBA).

The couple prayed the court for an order directing the NIMC to bring out the Certified True Copy of the biodata Nwamini to determine the true state of the issue which forced the English security agencies to detain them pending when they would be arraigned.

According to the couple, the court should direct the financial institutions to provide the Certified True Copy of mandate card and account opening package in their custody.

Ekweremadu and his wife filed an originating summon through their counsel and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Adegboyega Awomolo, at the court in Abuja.

Awomolo, who gave 20 grounds, said Nwamini’s National Identification Number (NIN), which is in the possession of the NIMC, should be produced for the purpose of facilitating the criminal investigation and tendering same to establish his client’s innocence.

He also sought an order directing the Comptroller General of NIS to provide them with the documents and application form which Nwamini presented to obtain his international passport, for the purpose of assisting the criminal investigation and tendering same before the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in the UK.

The counsel to the couple informed the court that the application was brought pursuant to Order 3, Rule 1 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2019, Sections 6 and 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Justice Ekwo has fixed July 1 for the hearing of the matter, for parties to argue their case before the court, particularly on why the details left with the companies and agencies by the youngman should made public.

Earlier, the UK Metropolitan police had arrested Ekweremadu and his wife over conspiracy to harvest organs of a minor in the country.

Metropolitan police in a statement confirmed that the couple was charged with conspiring to arrange to bring a child to the UK to harvest organs in their home country, Nigeria.

Ekweremadu and Beatrice appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and were denied bail. The case has been adjourned to July 7th while Ekweremadu and his wife are remanded in prison.

