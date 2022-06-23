Eko Disco unveils new payment platform for customers

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has stepped up its collection efficiency with the unveiling of ‘IRecharge’, a payment platform, to ease payment of electricity bills by customers.

The platform was necessitated by the need to ensure that both postpaid and prepaid customers go through a seamless process of paying their electricity bills and purchasing their prepaid meter tokens without any hassles.

The Managing Director, EKEDC, Tinuade Sanda said that the payment solution was done in collaboration with IRecharge Tech-Innovations.

Sanda said that as seeply ingrained in their mission statement, they seek to improve the quality of life for all our customers by utilising cutting-edge technology and innovative processes to supply electricity sustainably, reliably, and safely.

“As a result, what is happening here today is a testament to that notion. I am excited about this payment solution by IRecharge.

“The new service enables customers to make their frequent utility bill payments through the use of a unique NUBAN account number.

“While Eko Disco is making great efforts toward the availability of adequate power supply to customers, we must also secure our revenue by ensuring customers find it easy to pay their electricity bills.” she said.

She assured the customers that the platform was not only fast and convenient, but was also safe for them to make their transactions.

Sanda further reiterated that the company would explore innovative ways to deliver values and improve its service delivery in order to maintain its leadership status in the Nigerian power industry.

On his part, the Managing Director, IRecharge Tech-Innovations, Tomi Araromi said that the launch was to sensitise EKEDC customers about the new payment platform.

Araromi said that payment of electricity bills could be made with just one bank transfer to these account numbers.

He further added that it was aimed at providing a safe and reliable bill payment experience to customers.

