Eko Disco CEO retires after company’s Takeover

Rekhiat Momoh has retired as the Chief Executive Officer of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, marking the end of her leadership of the utility following a change in its ownership structure.

Her retirement comes after Transgrid Consortium acquired a 60 per cent controlling stake in Eko DisCo, a development that signals a new phase for the electricity distribution firm and a transition in its executive leadership.

The announcement of her exit was made public in a statement released online on Monday, bringing to a close her 33-year career with the company.

“Serving as your CEO has been the greatest privilege of my professional life. Together, we have navigated change, overcome challenges, and built an institution that is respected and future-ready,” she said.

She expressed confidence in the company’s future, adding that “the foundation is solid, the vision is clear, and the organization is in capable hands.”

Eko DisCo operates across Lagos and its environs, where it provides electricity distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

During her tenure, the company pursued aggressive loss-reduction strategies, including measures to cut Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection losses, while investing in network upgrades aimed at improving operational efficiency and financial sustainability.

Under Momoh’s leadership, Eko DisCo introduced “Band A” service arrangements for selected customer clusters, aligning supply hours with approved tariff structures.