Ekiti varsity to award Bamidele, Adeola doctorate degrees

The Federal University, Oye- Ekiti (FUOYE) has named the Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, and Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Adeola among eminent Nigerians to be awarded Honourary Doctorate Degrees during its forthcoming convocation.

The university, opened in 2012 to promote character and innovation for national transformation through academic prowess, revealed the plan in separate letters of invitation addressed to the legislators as special guests and awardees at its eighth convocation scheduled to hold between February 4 and 11, 2024.

The Vice Chancellor of FUOYE, Prof. Abayomi Fasina presented the letters of invitation to the legislators at the Senate Complex in Abuja on Thursday, pointing out diverse reasons the Governing Council resolved to award them the honour.

As indicated in the letters, Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central in the Senate, will be awarded Honourary Doctorate degree in Law during the eighth convocation of the institution while Adeola, representing Ogun West, will be honored with Doctorate Degree in Accounting.

Fasina, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Administration, Prof. Tajudeen Bolanle wrote: “On behalf of Senate, Staff and Students of the Federal University, Oye- Ekiti, I have the pleasure to invite you as a special guest and recipient of Honorary Doctorate Degree at the eighth convocation of the University.

“Having been an illustrious person and an ‘exemplary leader in contemporary Nigeria with positive impact on the lives of the vast majority of people as well as serving as a role model of emulation to the young people through your enormous contributions to the growth of the society, the Governing Council and Senate of this University desire to confer on your highly esteemed self the award of Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law.

“Your distinguished presence at the convocation will be highly appreciated as awardee to be physically conferred the award by the University Chancellor,” the vice chancellor wrote in the letters of invitation.

After the presentation, Fasina said: “Senator Bamidele is a personality known across the federation and beyond for his strategic approach to governance in Lagos State, his passion for youth development in Nigeria, his contribution to the enactment of pro-people legislations at the National Assembly and his compassion for the people at the grassroots.

“We all witnessed how he sponsored, initiated and promoted a bill for the establishment of a Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State. Considering these reasons, we are here today as the Senate of the university to deliver a letter of invitation to him as a special guest and an awardee.”

After receiving his own letter of invitation, Adeola commended the institution for the award for recognising his contribution to national development, pledging to do all things within his capacity to support the institution.

He said: “As I stand before you, I know two tertiary institutions in my state that have invited me for this kind of award. I have tactically avoided such an award due to my perspective that Ph.D should be earned rather than being awarded Honoris Causa,

“After my due consideration, I realise that there is nothing wrong in an award. I am a chartered accountant by profession. I am an accounting graduate. I am also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

“Aside, I have contributed immensely to the good governance in this country and beyond. If I am considered for such an award in my own field, I think it is worthy. It is on this ground I decided to accept it,” Adeola said.

