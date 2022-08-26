Ekiti varsity faults ASUU president’s comments on state-owned universities

The Management of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU) has faulted the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Emmanuel Osodeke’s comments describing state-owned universities in Nigeria as quacks and irrelevant.

It described the comments, coming from the National President of ASUU as unfortunate, reckless and unwarranted.

The Management demanded that the ASUU president should toe the path of honour by retracting the provocative remark and tender an unreserved apology without further delay.

The varsity’s Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, stated that Ekiti State University is currently the 14th best university in Nigeria out of about 200 universities (Federal, State & Private) and the 2nd best State University according to the recent Webometric ranking of universities.

Olofinmuagun, through a statement released on Friday in Ado Ekiti said that apart from the above, the university has nearly all its academic programmes accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and relevant professional regulatory bodies.

The Spokesperson said that the university is proud to have many top rated globally recognised academics, and its alumni are making waves both Nationally and Internationally.

According to the statement: ‘By the grace of God, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, the Governor-elect of Ekiti State is an alumnus and a former lecturer in the University. Even in ASUU, a number of staff of our university had served and still serving in various capacities at zonal and national levels including but not limited to Professor Afolabi Popoola, Dr. Sikiru Eniola, Profs. Eddy Olanipekun, Ayan Adeleke and Olu-Olu Olufayo.”

He further stated that categorizing EKSU as among the quack and irrelevant universities is a testimony to the fact that the ASUU President is probably uninformed.

As gathered, in an interview granted by the Arise Television, Osodeke where mentioned some state-owned universities in Nigeria as quacks and irrelevant.

In the same press interview with Reuben Abati, he listed some first generation universities as the ones that matter most in the ongoing struggle by ASUU.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

