Ekiti residents become homeless after rainstorm destroy 100 homes

A devastating rainstorm has wreaked havoc in several communities across Ekiti State, leaving over 100 houses destroyed and hundreds of residents displaced. The storm, which struck on Saturday evening, was accompanied by strong winds and heavy downpour that lasted for hours, causing widespread destruction to buildings, farmlands, and public infrastructure.

Communities most affected include Omuo-Ekiti, Ikere-Ekiti, and parts of Ado-Ekiti, where many residents woke up to find their homes without roofs, walls collapsed, and properties worth millions of naira damaged. Eyewitnesses described the experience as terrifying, noting that the winds uprooted trees, electric poles, and rendered several roads impassable.

One of the victims, Mrs. Bose Ajayi from Ikere-Ekiti, lamented the loss of her home and personal belongings. “The rain started gently, but suddenly, heavy winds came and removed the roof of my house. Before we could gather ourselves, the walls caved in. We have nowhere to sleep now,” she said, fighting back tears.

Local authorities have since visited the affected areas to assess the extent of the damage. Speaking during an inspection tour, the Chairman of Ikere Local Government, Hon. Dele Afolabi, expressed sympathy with the victims and promised that the government would take urgent steps to provide relief materials. He called on well-meaning individuals and organizations to also assist the affected communities.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency (EKSEMA) has commenced an evaluation exercise to compile the list of affected households and determine the level of support required. According to the agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Yemi Olowoloba, temporary shelters would be provided for the displaced families while efforts are made to rebuild the destroyed structures.

The state governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, in a statement released on Sunday, commiserated with the victims and assured them of the government’s commitment to their welfare. He directed relevant agencies to speed up the intervention process and stressed the need for residents to take weather warnings seriously, especially during the rainy season.

Experts have attributed the intensity of the storm to the effects of climate change, warning that more incidents of extreme weather could occur if urgent environmental measures are not adopted. They advised residents to reinforce their buildings and clear blocked drainage channels to minimize the impact of future storms.

As of the time of filing this report, many of the victims are taking refuge with relatives and in public facilities such as community halls and schools. There are growing concerns about the need for urgent medical support to prevent outbreaks of waterborne diseases in the affected areas.