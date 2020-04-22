Ekiti records first coronavirus death 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Ekiti State Government has disclosed that the state has recorded its first coronavirus fatalities.

It explained that the deceased, a 29-year old woman, who until his death a Community Health worker with Lagos State Government, was the third index case of the deadly respiratory disease in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, said the deceased who entered the state a week ago died at the Intensive Care Unit of Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, during the early hours of Wednesday.

The Commissioner while addressing newsmen in Ado Ekiti at a press conference, said the late health worker had shown signs of getting better before her case worsened which led to her eventual death.

Yaya-Kolade also revealed the deceased infected a 45 -year old medical doctor, who had been identified as the fourth index case by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC), saying her burial will be managed by both the government and her immediate family as the state is yet to understand the dynamics of the virus.

She added that all seventy-eight persons who had contacts with the deceased and the medical doctor had been traced and placed on isolation for further monitoring.

“The woman showed signs of stability on Monday but unfortunately her condition deteriorated yesterday and we lost her exactly 6.58 am today (Wednesday).

“We are going to liaise with the family on her burial. We are going to consider safety despite that there was an assumption that the virus is not active in a corpse, because we don’t know much about the virus.

“But whatever we are going to do won’t be against the interest of the family. But let me assure you that the state will also be on the side of safety”, she stated.