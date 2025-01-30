Ekiti police nabs two young men for car theft

The Ekiti Police Command has apprehended two suspects involved in the theft of a Toyota Corolla 2009 model from its owner’s compound in Ilomu Ekiti.

According to sources, the vehicle’s owner had reported the theft to the police on January 1st, 2025, after discovering that his car had been stolen by unknown thieves from his compound.

According to a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sunday Abutu, the suspects, identified as Taiwo Johnson and Ibrahim Aderinto, were tracked down and arrested at Kajorepo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Abutu said, “The operatives trailed and arrested the suspects following the complainant’s report. During the investigation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime and led our team to recover the stolen vehicle.”

Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo emphasized the importance of community vigilance and cooperation in combating crime. He urged residents to remain alert and promptly report any suspicious activities to the police.

“Community security is paramount, and we need everyone’s support to maintain safety,” he said

Additionally, the Commissioner advised car owners to adopt stringent security measures to safeguard their vehicles. These preventive steps include registering with the Force Central Motor Registry, installing tracking devices, parking in secure locations, and using tyre locks.

“Being conscious and proactive about car security can significantly reduce the risk of theft,” Eribo added.

The suspects are currently being held pending the conclusion of the investigation. Once the investigation is complete, they will be charged in court, as noted in the police statement.