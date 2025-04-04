Ekiti motorcyclist bags life imprisonment over attempted murder

An Ekiti High Court has sentenced a commercial motorcyclist popularly called Okada rider, Olasunkanmi Kareem, to life imprisonment over attempted murder of a resident, Omoboriwo Bashiru, in the state.

Kareem was sentenced by the court barely four months after being arraigned by the Nigerian Police for contravening the criminal law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The convict, a 41-year-old resident of the state, was arraigned for going against Section 241 of the criminal law of Ekiti State, 2021.

During the court proceedings, the prosecutor, Adeyemo Kunle-Shina, disclosed that the defendant on August 11, 2024 at Ifaki Ekiti, attempted to murder one Omoboriwo Bashiru by setting him ablaze.

To justify his claim, the prosecutor called four other witnesses and tendered defendants’ statements, pictures of the victim, medical report among others as exhibits.

Meanwhile, the defendant spoke through his lawyer but called no witness to free himself from the allegations made before the court against the Okada rider.

After listening to all arguments, the judge, Justice Jubril Aladejana sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment without any option of fine.

It would be recalled that the convict was arraigned before the court on November 18, 2024 on a one count charge of attempted murder in the state.